From Iceland — Construction Outside Reykjavík Reached Pre-Crash Levels

Construction Outside Reykjavík Reached Pre-Crash Levels

Published August 2, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Joseph Madden/Wikimedia Commons

More apartments are being built outside the capital area now than in 2008, Vísir reports. Most of the construction is currently centered in the South, with over 1,100 apartments now under construction.

A goodie bag filled with perfect road trip companions now for sale in the Grapevine shop! Our brand new Best of Iceland 2022, Best of Reykjavík 2022, a detailed map of Iceland, plus a waterproof poncho for waterfall visits. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

These figures are available in the latest economic outlook report published by the economic department of Landsbanki. The report is based on the data provided by Statistics Iceland. According to the report, the housing prices in the capital area and outside of it are developing similarly, even though the prices for apartments outside Reykjavík are rising faster.

The report also states that the demand for housing has changed after the pandemic, resulting in rising sales and prices.

The residential market price index for detached houses in the capital area has increased by 22% since July last year. At the same time, multi-family units have gone up by 24%. Outside the capital area, the price index increased by 29%. Compared to February 2020, the residential market price index has gone up between 45-47% both in and out of the capital area.

As of the end of July, 2,672 apartments are under construction outside the capital area. This is 33% more than compared to the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
LGBTQ+ Refugees Not Granted Asylum In Iceland

LGBTQ+ Refugees Not Granted Asylum In Iceland

by

News
Icelandic Healthcare System Is In A State Of Near Emergency

Icelandic Healthcare System Is In A State Of Near Emergency

by

News
Series Of Earthquakes Detected Over Holiday Weekend Could Signal New Eruption

Series Of Earthquakes Detected Over Holiday Weekend Could Signal New Eruption

by

News
Pride Officially Begins In Iceland

Pride Officially Begins In Iceland

by

News
RVK Newscast 201: Icelandic Volcano Update!

RVK Newscast 201: Icelandic Volcano Update!

by

News
Icelandic Potato Farmers Expect Good Harvest

Icelandic Potato Farmers Expect Good Harvest

by

Show Me More!