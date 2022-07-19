From Iceland — Day Of The Icelandic Sheepdog

Photo by Disarut/Wikimedia Commons

Yesterday, July 18th, marked the most important holiday of them all, the Day of the Icelandic Sheepdog!

Celebrating our favorite Icelandic furry friends, the holiday was celebrated for the seventh time and events were held across the country honoring the fluffy pals.

The Icelandic sheepdog’s history begins 1,100 years ago when Norse settlers brought dogs over from Norway. From there the Icelandic sheepdog evolved into our lovable and cuddly friend. The spitz-type sheep and horse herding dog, even made itself famous in literature, as it was mentioned in William Shakespeare’s “Henry V.”

The Icelandic sheepdog has not always had an easy run. A tape worm infestation in the 19th century depleted the breed’s numbers and the breed almost went extinct in the 1950s. Thankfully, some Icelandic sheepdog enthusiasts realized the dog’s importance and worked hard to save the breed.

Now, the Icelandic sheepdog is popular within Iceland and has even gained a following abroad with large populations in Sweden, Denmark, and the United States.

While you may have missed the Day of the Icelandic Sheepdog this year, be sure to mark July 18th, 2023 in your calendars so you can be sure to honour these amazing (and obviously adorable) fluffy friends next year.

