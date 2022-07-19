From Iceland — 20 Million ISK For Nature Protection

20 Million ISK For Nature Protection

Published July 19, 2022

Visir

A 20 million ISK grant has been awarded to Fjarðabyggð for nature conservation and heritage preservation in the Gerpi area and Hólmanes, reports Visir.

The grant comes from the United States based Alcoa Community Foundation. A group in Fjarðabyggð is using the grant to build and repair a footpath around Viðfjörður. The grant will also be used to prevent road flooding.

“With this grant it is possible to work on projects in the field of nature conservation and heritage conservation in these magnificent areas of Fjarðabyggð. We are grateful to the Alcoa Foundation for giving us the opportunity to carry out these projects as effectively as possible,” says the major of Fjarðabyggð, Jón Björn Hákonarson.

“The Alcoa Foundation is a large fund and we enjoy being able to apply for grants from here for the local community,” says CEO of Alcoa Fjarðaál, Einar Þorsteinsson. “The fund supports projects in the fields of environmental protection and education, and the project that Fjarðabyggð applied for is a great example of a project that promotes nature conservation in the region.”

