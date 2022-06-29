From Iceland — Negotiations With Vítalía Lazareva And Three Prominent Businessmen Included Silence Agreement

Photo by Vísir

Negotiations between Vítalía Lazareva and three prominent Icelandic businessmen whom she accused of sexual offenses included discussion of a silence agreement, reports Stundin.

As reported, Vítalía accused Ari Edwald, Hreggviður Jónsson, and Þórður Már Jóhannesson of sexually abusing her in a hot tub at a holiday home in October 2020. Vítalía made her accusations public a year after the incident and has since been in negotiations with lawyers representing the three men. They are now suing her and her former partner, Arnar Grant, alleging attempted extortion, threats, and invasion of privacy.

Before Vítalía decided to open up about it publicly, settlement negotiations included a so-called silence agreement, in which Vítalía would be paid a monthly amount over a period of several years. According to sources, one figure mentioned was 25 million ISK over a five-year period, or almost 420,000 ISK per month.

Although this agreement was discussed in the case, the parties did not agree on the nature of the agreement and it was never finalised. Vítalía then stepped forward at the beginning of the year and told her story.

Vitalía said in an interview with Stundin that she does not want to comment on the matter publicly. Þórður and Hreggvið could not be reached for comment, though Ari told Stundin he might want to discuss the matter later.