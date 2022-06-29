From Iceland — 8.8% Inflation Hits Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

Inflation has been rising in Iceland over the last twelve months. According to Statistics Iceland’s consumer price index it now measures at 8.8%. Inflation has not been as high in Iceland since the autumn of 2009, Vísir reports.

Summer Sale on T-Shirts in the Grapevine shop! We only have a chance to wear a T-shirt outdoors for about 2 months of the year here in Iceland. To celebrate, we will offer a 20% discount on all our T-shirts! All shapes and sizes with all kinds of Iceland-themed motifs. Take a look!

The consumer price index (CPI) based on prices in June 2022 is 547.1 points (May 1988 = 100). Since last month, it has increased by 1.41%. Prices of food and beverages rose by 0.8%, the cost of living in own housing (calculated rent) rose by 2.9 % and prices of petrol and oil rose about 10.4%.

It can be seen on the Central Bank’s website that similar rates of inflation were last measured in November 2009, 8.6%. In October of the same year, it measured at 9.7%.

As it stands now, business leaders, labour unions and the Central Bank are currently at odds over how to tackle inflation–more on that controversial subject, in detail, here.