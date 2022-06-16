From Iceland — Icelandic National Day

Photo by biologyfishman/Wikimedia Commons

June 17th marks Iceland’s 78th year of independence from those filthy Danes down south.

The day is filled with various parades, events, and celebrations. The schedule may look a bit daunting when you first look at it, but don’t worry we’ll help you make sure you make the most of your National Day celebrations.

First of all your outfit. You’ll need to go all out and fully submit yourself to Iceland. Paint yourself as the Icelandic flag, only speak whale, and wear your biggest and best viking helmet.

The festivities start at 11:00 with a serious and solemn ceremony hosted by the Prime Minister at Austurvellir. However, following this serious stuff is when the real fun begins.

The rest of the day features bouncy castles, car shows, live music, dance classes, basically anything under the (midnight) sun you could imagine.

The official Icelandic National Day parade will march down Skólavörðustígur starting at 13:00. Frankly, we suggest gathering your family and friends and starting a rival parade, may as well give the Lúðrasveit Verkalýðins brass band and the secret special guest some friendly competition.

I personally will be attending the Beyonce and Britney pop dance class at 14:30, so feel free to join in as well.

Obviously after you spend the day causing a ruckus in the city centre you have to end the day with an Icelandic beer.

Our biggest tip though is DO NOT mention the Danes!

You can find all of the information about the Icelandic National Day festivities here.