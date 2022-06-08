From Iceland — New Center For Ukrainian Refugees Opens In Aflagrandi

New Center For Ukrainian Refugees Opens In Aflagrandi

Published June 8, 2022

About 300 people gathered in a new center for Ukrainian refugees that opened in Aflagrandi yesterday, reports Vísir.

The center is run by the organization Flottafólk. It was previously located in the advertising agency Pipar in Guðrúnartún, but there was no longer room for everyone who wanted to attend. In the old building, up to 200 people gathered at night, and the building was many times smaller than the new one. A new building was, therefore, a welcome improvement.

“People trust the work we have been doing because we have done this with love and joy in mind and the attendance depends on it,” says Sveinn Rúnar Sigurðsson, doctor and representative of Flottafólk.

Entertainment tonight

The center will offer medical services and other entertainment, but tonight drama and music will run the show.

SISTERS will sing their Eurovision song, and Anastasia Efimenko, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Iceland a week ago, will sing the Ukrainian national anthem for the guests.

