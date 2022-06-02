From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Planned Mass Deportations

The Icelandic Roundup: Planned Mass Deportations

Published June 2, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

Reykjavík Grapevine’s editor-in-chief, Valur Grettisson, and news editor, Andie Sophia Fontaine, discuss the situation regarding the planned deportation of around asylum seekers from Iceland. Many of them are supposed to be deported to Greece, a country deemed unsafe for asylum seekers by numerous international bodies. The Left-Green party has been criticised heavily after an Icelandic priest got involved in the debate, saying that there is a special place in hell for people who deport asylum seekers. Read more here.

Valur and Andie also go over the earthquakes around Grindavík, as well as the negotiation between the political parties in the city council in Reykjavík.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to Lava Car Rental and The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Diseased Salmon Sold To Consumers

Diseased Salmon Sold To Consumers

by

News
Icelandic Horse “Blood Farms” Will Be Able To Continue

Icelandic Horse “Blood Farms” Will Be Able To Continue

by

News
Icelandic Cancer Society Withdraws Grant For New Unit

Icelandic Cancer Society Withdraws Grant For New Unit

by

News
Rural Residents Dissatisfied With Domestic Icelandair Flights

Rural Residents Dissatisfied With Domestic Icelandair Flights

by

News
Complaints Filed Following Incident On Bus To Akureyri

Complaints Filed Following Incident On Bus To Akureyri

by

News
Iceland’s Niceair Operates Its First Flight

Iceland’s Niceair Operates Its First Flight

by

Show Me More!