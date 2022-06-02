From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Planned Mass Deportations

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Reykjavík Grapevine’s editor-in-chief, Valur Grettisson, and news editor, Andie Sophia Fontaine, discuss the situation regarding the planned deportation of around asylum seekers from Iceland. Many of them are supposed to be deported to Greece, a country deemed unsafe for asylum seekers by numerous international bodies. The Left-Green party has been criticised heavily after an Icelandic priest got involved in the debate, saying that there is a special place in hell for people who deport asylum seekers. Read more here.

Valur and Andie also go over the earthquakes around Grindavík, as well as the negotiation between the political parties in the city council in Reykjavík.

