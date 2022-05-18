From Iceland — Swan Wasn't Shot, Driver Takes Responsibility

Photo by Böhringer/Wikimedia Commons

A driver responsible for the death of a swan two days ago has turned himself in to the police in East Iceland, RÚV reports.

RÚV reported on the 16th that a male bird had been shot and left on the side of the road. They had assumed it was shot from a 22-calibre rifle. A female swan was in the pond, but the couple’s eggs and nest were by the road.

These particular swans have been returning to the pond to nest every year, and both tourists and locals had become fond of them. Local police had asked for information from the public about the matter.

Due to the initial suspicion of gunshot wounds, a veterinarian was called on the scene in order to assess the situation. After inspection, he concluded that the injuries were from trauma.

The driver, who has now turned himself in, had failed to report the incident initially. With this in mind, the police issued a statement in which they emphasised the need for drivers to consider, among other things, the safety of animals on the road.