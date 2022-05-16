From Iceland — Ukraine Wins Eurovision, Iceland Comes 23rd

Ukraine Wins Eurovision, Iceland Comes 23rd

Published May 16, 2022

The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra has won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, with a total of 631 points, the highest score in history.

Ukraine was 4th after the national jury vote, but the public vote changed everything—with 28 out of 36 countries giving Ukraine 12 points. It’s the third Eurovision win for Ukraine. In total, out of 15 performances in the contest, the country has never missed the Grand Final.

Kalush Orchestra is a hip hop band that uses traditional Ukrainian folk motifs. Formed only in 2021, it’s a side project of the Ukrainian rapper Kalush. 

The Icelandic band Systur, the sister trio of Sigga, Beta & Elín, came 23rd. In addition to drawing attention to issues the transgender children experience with the lyrics of their song, they finished their performance with saying: “Peace for Ukraine. We love you Europe.”

