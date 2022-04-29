From Iceland — Reykjavík Elections Poll: Independence Party Losses Are Progressive Party's Gains

Photo by Natsha Nandabhiwat

A new poll from Prósent shows some significant movement in party support from the 2018 city council elections in Reykjavík.

The Independence Party has incurred losses, which have been picked up as gains for the Progressive Party, while the Pirate Party is performing much stronger now than it did four years ago.

Like Parliament, city council also has a ruling coalition and an opposition. It is currently led by the Social Democrats, of which Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson is a member, with the support of the Pirate Party, the Reform Party, and the Left-Greens. The opposition is comprised of the Socialist Party, the Independence Party, the Centre Party, and the Progressives who, while not having a seat on the council, provide extra-parliamentary support.

According to the results of the poll, the Social Democrats took a slight dip from 2018, going from 25.9% to 23.3%, and would go from seven seats to six if elections were held today. Over the same period, the Left-Greens went from just under 5% to 6.3%, retaining their single seat; the Reform Party went from 8.2% to 6.7%, also keeping their seat; while the Pirate Party has risen from 7.7% to 15.9%. This would take them from two seats to four.

As such, the current ruling coalition would, if elections were held today, maintain its majority, with 12 of city council’s 23 seats.

Meanwhile, in the opposition, the Independence Party has taken the biggest loss from 2018, going from just over 30% to under 20%. This would take them from eight seats to five. At the same time, the Progressives have risen from 2.5% to 12.4%, taking them from zero seats to three. The Socialists have seen a slight gain in support, and are now at 7.2%, which would take them from one seat to two. The People’s Party retain their single seat, having just over 6%, while the Centre Party is expected to lose its seat, polling now at 2.1%.

Municipal elections will be held on May 14th, and you may be able to vote–even if you are not a citizen. All the information you need can be found here.