From Iceland — Akureyri Forbids Free Movement Of Cats At Night

Akureyri Forbids Free Movement Of Cats At Night

Published April 27, 2022

Mark J Sebastian/Wikimedia Commons

The free movement of cats at night is will be forbidden in Akureyri in 2023, RÚV reports. The Akureyri City Council, which initially planned to completely ban the free movement of cats in town beginning in 2025, made the provision that prohibits the free movement of cats at night. The provision will take effect at the beginning of the next year.

Eva Hrund Einarsdóttir, the town representative, presented the following proposal on behalf of the town council:

“The town council agrees to abandon the agreement of the majority of the town council from November 2, that the free movement of cats will be completely banned from the year 2025,” she said. “It is not a secret issue and it has been stated in both discussions and surveys that there are very different views among town residents. In order to reach a settlement in the matter, the town council agrees that the by-laws on keeping cats in Akureyri will be changed with the aim that as many people as possible will be happy.”

The town council agreed that the cats will not be allowed to roam free at night from 00:00 to 7:00. Earlier, RÚV reported that 45% of Akureyri residents oppose the ban on free movement of cats. 

With the municipal elections taking place in May, a political party that supports the free movement of cats has been formed. Kattaframboðið was founded by artist Snorri Ásmundsson. The complete list of people running for the party can be seen here. Many of those running are campaigning on behalf of their cats.

