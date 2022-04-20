From Iceland — RVK Newscast 179: Underwater Volcano On The Cards

Photo by Art Bicnick

Spring is here! Editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and Chief Morale Officer Pollý are out enjoying the sunshine in Reykjanes, as well as bringing you the latest news from the area; a possible underwater volcano, bird flu in Iceland and the reaction to Finland and Sweden’s move towards joining NATO. Read on for more information and links!

There have been three confirmed cases of bird flu in wild birds in Iceland. The condition was found in different species in different areas of the country, leading to concerns that the disease is already fairly wide-spread. Webcams on Eldey, an island off the coast of the Reykjanes peninsula which is home to one of the largest gannet colonies in the world, have shown a number of dead birds, and the population decreasing in general, which scientists fear is a result of the bird flu. Read more here.

Þorvaldur Þórðarson, a professor of volcanology and petrology at the University of Iceland, contends that there is now about a 50/50 chance that there will be renewed volcanic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula this year. There is also a possibility that an eruption might occur underwater, which could result in large ash clouds. Read more here.

Iceland’s foreign minister, Þórdís Kolbrún Reykjafjörð Gylfadóttir, has announced that Iceland will support Finland’s plan to join NATO. It is likely that both Finland and Sweden will join NATO by the summer.

