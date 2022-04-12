From Iceland — Bronze Statue Update: It Might Go To Space Now

Photo by Vísir/Arnar Halldórsson

The story of bronze statue that was stolen last week and found yesterday continues, Vísir reports. As previously reported, the statue was found inside a steel rocket at the premises of the Living Art Museum.

What are the Icelandic classics that just stay on the market despite the ever changing world around them? We made a discount box with Icelandic products that have survived through the decades! Take a look!

The artists Bryndís Björnsdóttir and Steinunn Gunnlaugsdóttir placed the statue inside the rocket on a launch pad and are now talking about a new work that they have called Luggage Limit: The First White Mother In Space.

The statue is a cast of the statue of Ásmundur Sveinsson of Guðríður and her son, Snorri Þorfinnsson. It is called “The first white mother in America”. Bryndís and Steinunn have called the original statue a racist act.

Bryndís says that by placing the statue in this spaceship, they want to ask what interests it serves to frame Guðríður Þorbjarnardóttir’s travels and refer to her as the first white mother to study land in America.

“We are delighted that this racist work has finally come off its pedestal and is in its proper place in the spacecraft on its way to space. It will be launched and hopefully it will turn into space debris that flies around the earth,” said Steinunn.