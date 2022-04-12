From Iceland — Bronze Statue Update: It Might Go To Space Now

Bronze Statue Update: It Might Go To Space Now

Published April 12, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Arnar Halldórsson

The story of bronze statue that was stolen last week and found yesterday continues, Vísir reports. As previously reported, the statue was found inside a steel rocket at the premises of the Living Art Museum. 

What are the Icelandic classics that just stay on the market despite the ever changing world around them? We made a discount box with Icelandic products that have survived through the decades! Take a look!

The artists Bryndís Björnsdóttir and Steinunn Gunnlaugsdóttir placed the statue inside the rocket on a launch pad and are now talking about a new work that they have called Luggage Limit: The First White Mother In Space. 

The statue is a cast of the statue of Ásmundur Sveinsson of Guðríður and her son, Snorri Þorfinnsson. It is called “The first white mother in America”. Bryndís and Steinunn have called the original statue a racist act.

Bryndís says that by placing the statue in this spaceship, they want to ask what interests it serves to frame Guðríður Þorbjarnardóttir’s travels and refer to her as the first white mother to study land in America.

“We are delighted that this racist work has finally come off its pedestal and is in its proper place in the spacecraft on its way to space. It will be launched and hopefully it will turn into space debris that flies around the earth,” said Steinunn.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Possible New Bill On Electric Scooters And Bicycles

Possible New Bill On Electric Scooters And Bicycles

by

News
Mass Firing At Labour Union On First Day Of New Board In Office

Mass Firing At Labour Union On First Day Of New Board In Office

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: The Delicate Art Of Selling A Bank

The Icelandic Roundup: The Delicate Art Of Selling A Bank

by

News
Reykjavik Grapevine’s 17th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now!

Reykjavik Grapevine’s 17th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now!

by

News
Minister Charged With Breaking Parliamentary Code Of Conduct

Minister Charged With Breaking Parliamentary Code Of Conduct

by

News
Lost Bronze Statue Has Now Been Found

Lost Bronze Statue Has Now Been Found

by

Show Me More!