From Iceland — Lost Bronze Statue Has Now Been Found

Lost Bronze Statue Has Now Been Found

Published April 11, 2022

Wikimedia Commons

The bronze statue of Guðríður Þorbjarnardóttir that was stolen last week, has now been found, Vísir reports. It was found at the premises of the Living Art Museum today.

Sunna Ástþórsdóttir, director of the Living Art Museum, confirmed that the statue has appeared outside the museum today.

The investigation is underway and she wasn’t ready to comment further on the matter. 

Kristinn Jónasson, mayor of Snæfellsbær, intends to meet Sunna at the Living Art Museum this week. He has not commented on the reason for the theft or who was responsible for it.

The bronze statue was placed inside a steel rocket outside the museum when it was found. The suspect, or suspects, are still at large.

