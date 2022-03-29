From Iceland — RVK Newscast 175: Return to Fagradalsfjall


RVK Newscast 175: Return to Fagradalsfjall

Published March 29, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

In this episode of RVK Newscast, Valur Grettisson revisits the volcano at Fagradalsfjall to see how the area has changed since the official end of the eruption.

