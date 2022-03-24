From Iceland — Government Will No Longer Pay For COVID Rapid Tests

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Starting on April 1st, private entities will no longer be subsidised for coronavirus rapid tests, an announcement from the Ministry of Health states.

Last September, the government offered to cover the costs of the tests for private entities that had to offer rapid testing for entry to events, or to provide certification for those wishing to travel.

Sample testing at health clinics will still be free of charge, both for rapid tests and PCR tests. The fee for a PCR test to receive certification for travel will continue to be 7,000 ISK.

However, private entities that offered rapid testing will on and from April 1st be charging 6,980 ISK for the service. In addition, another regulation will go into effect wherein those wanting to cancel rapid testing will need to give at least 48 hours notice, or be charged for the service regardless.

Incidentally, you can purchase a Flowflex rapid test for 579 ISK at Lyfja apothecaries, both online and at numerous locations around the country. This test is not recommended for those who already show symptoms of having the coronavirus.