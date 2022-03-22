From Iceland — Icelandic Museum of Design Is Hosting Exhibition About Swimming

Photo by Honnunarsafn

The Icelandic Museum of Design in Garðabær is currently hosting the exhibition entitled “Swimming”, RUV reports. Art critic Ólafur Gerður Sigfúsdóttir said that the exhibition deepens our understanding of the remarkable social phenomenon that is swimming.

The exhibition starts at about 700 meters below sea level and takes the visitors on a journey where the hot water comes from. “Swimming” introduces the fascinating world of swimming pools, hot tubs, changing rooms, swimsuits and swimming culture, and the role of design in it.

“Pool culture in Iceland is about quality of life in addition to public health; it revolves not only around exercise, play and relaxation, but also around body cultures and community. Bodies of various shapes and sizes float together in the pools and hot pots, and everyday life stands stark naked in the public shower rooms,” reads the exhibition description.

The exhibition сurators include Brynhildur Pálsdóttir, designer, Valdimar Tr. Hafstein, ethnologist and graphic designer Ármann Agnarsson and Gunnar Páll. The exhibition was created in collaboration with teachers and students from the University of Iceland.

The exhibition will be available until September 25.