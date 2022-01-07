COVID Roundup: Border Rate Likely Returning Vacationers, 9 Of 10 Infections Omicron, Site Update

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

RÚV reported yesterday that over 17,000 people are currently in quarantine or isolation, accounting for some 5% of the total population. Today, that figure is now over 18,000. As reported yesterday, a new record was broken for border infections when over 300 infections were detected at the border.

According to information from Civic Protection, these infections were comprised of arrivals from Tenerife, the US, the UK, Denmark and Poland, in that order. As Tenerife is a particularly popular vacation destination for Icelanders, it is speculated that a sizeable portion of these border infections were due to people returning to Iceland after the winter holidays.

Get 15% off Grapevine Christmas products until January 9th! Click here.

As vaccinations and booster shots continue, RÚV also reports that some nine out of ten infections can now be attributed to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

An announcement on covid.is states that the site is currently being updated, so more exact information on coronavirus data in Iceland will not be present on the site until January 11th. Where daily figures are concerned, there were 1,073 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 102 at the border.

583 are in border screening quarantine, with 8,084 in domestic quarantine and 10,161 in isolation. According to the latest data from Landspítali hospital, there are currently 37 people in hospital and eight in intensive care. Of those in intensive care, six are unvaccinated.

284,335 people aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of January 7th, comprising 91% of this age group. 162,678 have also received booster shots.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found here. For your first and second vaccination, you can sign up here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.