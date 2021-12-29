From Iceland — Reminder: It Is Illegal To Sell Wild Geese On Facebook

Published December 29, 2021

Art Bicnick

The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) has issued a public advisory reminding people that Icelandic law is very clear when it comes to selling game fowl on the internet: don’t do it.

Wild goose is a very popular Icelandic dish in the wintertime, and it is not unusual for those hunting geese to try and recoup some expenses by selling goose breast and other products online.

MAST says that they have received numerous tips that people are selling such products on Facebook, and so has issued a reminder that the selling and distribution of any wild fowl products is expressly forbidden by Icelandic law without a permit to do so. The only exceptions to this are when a hunter gives a whole bird to a consumer, market or restaurant.

Even spicing the bird, let alone breaking it down into parts or making paté out of it, is considered “processing” of the animal, and requires a permit from MAST and the Health Supervisory Authority.

MAST closes by adding that when consuming hunted wild goose, it is entirely possible that some bird shot from the gun that killed it may still be in the animal. Exercising caution when preparing and consuming the animal is advised.

