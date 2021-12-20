From Iceland — Prisoners Awaken To Find Potatoes In Shoes

Prisoners Awaken To Find Potatoes In Shoes

Published December 20, 2021

Prisoners at Litla-Hraun prison awoke yesterday morning to discover shoes in their potatoes, as reported by the prisoner advocacy group Afstaða on Facebook yesterday.

For the unaware, one of Iceland’s Christmas traditions is for people, primarily children, to leave their shoes out for one of the visiting Yule Lads to leave a small present inside of.

If the child had been naughty during the year, however, they receive a potato instead–much like the tradition in the Anglosphere of leaving coal in the stockings of bad children.

Afstaða emphasised that the prisoners in question had all shown model behaviour this December, and had taken the prank well.

As such, Christmas preparations are underway at the prison, and the prisoners have been promised that they will indeed get treats in the end.

