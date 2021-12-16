From Iceland — PLAY Air Now With Flights To And From Washington D.C. And Boston

Photo by PLAY Air

Budget airline PLAY Air has just announced that ticket sales have begun for flights to and from Washington D.C. and Boston.

You can now take walking tours of Reykjavík with Grapevine crewmembers Valur, Pollý and Bjartmar. Click here for more details.

While you can buy the tickets now, flights are scheduled to begin next spring. Specifically, flight service from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) will begin on April 20, 2022, and service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will begin on May 11, 2022.

“Travelers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations and recent data shows that nearly two thirds of Americans are planning their next vacations, with international destinations top of mind,” says Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO. “We’re proud to expand PLAY’s service to the United States with services to and from Boston and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. offering both American and European travelers a new way to reach iconic destinations. With our reliable and affordable flights, travelers can better enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there.”

PLAY already goes to numerous European destinations. The addition of Boston and DC will take that up to 24 destinations in all.