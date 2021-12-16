Chief Epidemiologist: Unvaccinated Children And Adults Driving The Pandemic In Iceland

Published December 16, 2021

Lögreglan

In a short column posted on covid.is, chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason says that there are, as of today, 51 cases of the Omicron variant in Iceland, but that the pandemic in Iceland is first and foremost being driven by the Delta variant.

Cases are increasing, and Þórólfur contends this is due primarily to unvaccinated adults and unvaccinated children aged 12 to 15.

“From reports from the community, it is clear that in many places the pot is broken in infection control,” he writes. “This is especially true of many events where alcohol is on hand and it is clear that the main issue of infection control is being circumvented. There is every reason to be concerned about the development of the epidemic in this country. In some of our neighboring countries, the epidemic is growing exponentially and very drastic measures have been taken to stem the spread.”

As such, if you have not as yet been vaccinated, you can do so here. Getting a booster shot, in the capital area at least, is also fairly simple, as detailed here.

While for now, vaccinations of children are for those aged 12 to 15, next year children aged five to 11 will be able to get vaccinated as well.

