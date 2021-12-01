From Iceland — Vaccination Car Has Received Positive Feedback

Photo by John Pearson

Vísir reports that the vaccination car, which was introduced last month, has been received well. The car drives around Reykjavík on Thursdays and Fridays, and companies can request the car to visit their premises.

According to the director of nursing at the Health Center in the capital area, Ragnheiður Ósk Erlensdóttir, the companies have shown great interest in the project. “Hopefully, we will be able to reach some unvaccinated people by doing this,” she comments.

Booster doses are still given in Laugardalshöll on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Thursdays and Fridays, however, are devoted for those who are unvaccinated or have not yet received the booster shot.

Because Thursdays and Fridays are slower days in Laugardalshöll, the vaccination car is on the road on those days.

In addition to the vaccinations, the nurses working in the car are offering information about vaccines. According to Ragnheiður, the discussion has resulted in increased attendance at Laugardalshöll.