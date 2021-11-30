From Iceland — Incentive Award For Gender Equality Presented Today

Incentive Award For Gender Equality Presented Today

Published November 30, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Julia Staples

The Incentive Award for Gender Equality in 2021 will be presented today in the Celebration Hall of the University of Iceland, reports Vísir. The award ceremony starts at 20:30 and lasts until ten in the evening.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, the event will be closed. However, it is possible to watch a live broadcast of the event.

This is the ninth time that the Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise and the University of Iceland have joined forces to present the award. According to an announcement by these two parties, the number of categories in the Incentive Award has been increased this year. Now, there are three categories: equality, multiculturalism and disability. The reason behind the change is the intention to acknowledge developments in equality in a broader way.

The aim of the award is to draw attention to companies that have put equality at the top of their list of priorities and to encourage other companies to do the same.

You can watch the live broadcast here: https://livestream.com/hi/hvatningarverdlaunjafnrettismala

