COVID Roundup: Iceland Responds To Omicron Variant; Epidemiologist Considering Stronger Measures

Photo by logreglan.is

There were 95 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 17 at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 42 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. On Saturday, there were 77 domestic cases, and on Friday, 128.

Due to the emergence of the so-called Omicron variant of the coronavirus, new border regulations are now in place. According to the new rules, anyone who has spent 24 hours or more in Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe or South Africa within 14 days of coming to Iceland must take a PCR test, go into immediate quarantine, and then take another PCR test five days later, whether they have been vaccinated or not.

That said, chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason told reporters that he would prefer that Iceland be proactive in its response to Omicron, rather than respond when and if it arrives in the country. As such, he is considering stronger measures, at the border as domestically.

In other news, 178 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,939 in domestic quarantine and 1,592 in isolation. 19 are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 525.5, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 27.8.

280,766 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 29th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 126,480 have also received booster shots.

Capital area health clinics report that the booster shot drive is now officially underway, and will be held at Laugardalshöll. Those who were first vaccinated in the spring, those aged 60 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions will be the first to get their booster shots, using the Pfizer vaccine. Furthermore, those aged 16 and older who had their second vaccine shot six months ago or longer may also come to the location on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 to 15:00.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.