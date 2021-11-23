From Iceland — Yellow Weather Warning Over Most Of Iceland

Yellow Weather Warning Over Most Of Iceland

Published November 23, 2021

The Icelandic Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning over most of the country, with only the south-western part of Iceland remaining unbothered by the weather, reports Morgunblaðið. High winds, poor visibility and deteriorating driving conditions are expected.

Wind gusts can reach from 15 meters per second all the way up to 25 meters per second. Heavy snowfall is expected in all the areas where the weather warning takes effect, except for the south-eastern part of Iceland.

The weather warning takes place starting tonight around 21:00 in the evening. Harsh weather takes over Westfjords at first and moves from there towards North, the Central Highlands, the Southeast and the East later in the evening.

Whenever traveling in Iceland, it is extremely essential to stay up-to-date on travel alerts, since the weather conditions can change rapidly and with little notice. Consult safetravel.is website for travel advice before setting out on a journey.

