From Iceland — National Equestrian Competetition In Hella Next Summer

The national equestrian competition will be held in Hella next July, reports Vísir. The event was supposed to be held last summer, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Ten thousand guests are expected to attend the event.

According to Ágúst Sigurðsson, the mayor of the municipality of Rangárþing ytra, the preparations for the competition are well underway.

“The locals are of course excited about the event. It’s going to be a great tournament. It is estimated that at least ten thousand people will visit Hella next July,” he comments. He adds that arranging the event in Hella is important for the municipality and the companies in the area.

Ágúst also mentions that Hella is known as the centre of Icelandic equestrianism. “You can find most of the professionals riders, biggest breeding farms and best horses from Hella. Naturally, the locals are excited to have the competition here.”