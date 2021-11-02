From Iceland — Suggested To Take Booster Dose Before Flu Vaccine

Photo by John Pearson

Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason recommends that those who have been offered a booster dose of vaccines against the coronavirus get that vaccination before the flu vaccine, reports Morgunblaðið. At least 14 days must elapse between these injections.

The general vaccinations against influenza were opened yesterday at the health centers. People who want to take the flu vaccine do not need to book an appointment in order to be vaccinated.

Many people have also been offered a booster dose of the vaccine against coronavirus. The text message sent to those who were offered the booster dose states that two weeks must elapse between the different vaccinations. Questions have then arisen as to whether it matters which vaccination is taken first.

According to Þórólfur, it should not matter which vaccine is taken first. However, he recommends going for the booster dose first, given the fact that the pandemic is still up and running in the country, whereas the flu has not started to spread yet. “I think it makes more sense to go ahead with the COVID injection,” he says.