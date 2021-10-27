From Iceland — Tesla's Charging Stations Now All Around The Country

Photo by Charlie Deets/Unsplash

According to Vísir, Tesla has now ensured that travelling along the Ring Road in its entirety is possible for those who want to use electric cars. Tesla opened charging stations recently in Höfn and Akureyri, which means that the road around Iceland is now passable by electric cars, with no more than 300 kilometers between the charging stations.

The announcement from Testa states that the company is excited to make eco-friendly travel possible all-around Iceland.

Tesla has continued to see great demand in Iceland, especially after it released its electric SUV Model Y in Europe earlier this year. It is clear that many Icelandic customers want to switch their cars to electric ones, since Tesla has two of its models in the top five of best-selling cars in Iceland this year.

The new charging stations are using technologically advanced V3 superchargers. According to Tesla’s report, the average time to fully charge the car is about 15 minutes.