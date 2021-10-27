From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 84 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 13 Hospitalisations

Photo by iira116 - Pixabay

There were 84 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 49 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

301 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,874 in domestic quarantine and 797 in isolation. 13 are currently in hospital with the virus, with one in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 241.3, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 23.7.

278,276 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of October 22nd, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 61,321 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.