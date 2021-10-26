From Iceland — The Cat Returns—After Four Years

Photo by Vísir

Narfi, a nine-year-old cat who has been missing for the past four, has been found at last, Vísir reports, due to a case of mistaken identity of sorts.

Four years ago, Narfi slipped out of a window at his home in the Reykjavík neighbourhood of Hlíðar. Despite an intense search, he was nowhere to be found. Narfi is originally from Selfoss, but was given to Tómas Hafsteinsson, who lived in the east Iceland town of Neskaupstaður at the time. There Narfi grew up, and then moved to Reykjavík with Tómas. Two days later, he quietly escaped by an open window.

Tómas never gave up his search for Narfi, looking high and low for his beloved companion.

Ultimately, Narfi was found again: at the cat sanctuary Kattholt, where he bore the name Keli. Apparently, at some point in the previous four years, someone else had taken Narfi in, given him this name, and then somehow the cat ended up at the shelter.

Tómas saw Narfi on Kattholt’s website, and despite him bearing a new name, recognised him at once.

“I’m just in the clouds,” Tómas said of Narfi’s return. “The little guy is back home. I recognised him at once, but he’s naturally a bit older now.”

All around, a happy day for Narfi and Tómas alike.