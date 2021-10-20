From Iceland — RVK Newscast #139: Covid In Iceland Over?

Photo by Art Bicnick

Join Valur Grettisson, Editor-In-Chief of the Reykjavík Grapevine for a newscast from Grótta, west of Reykjavík – in some crazy winds!

The biggest news in Iceland today is concerning changes to Covid restrictions. Masks are not obligated at all anymore, social restrictions have gone from 500 to 2000, and most importantly bars can be open till 01:00.

In other news, a report about relative poverty in the OECD countries has revealed that Iceland has the smallest gap between the rich and poor.

Finally, we look to volcanos: there’s a lot of evidence to suggest Askja is preparing for an eruption. It’s only a matter of time until it goes off.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.