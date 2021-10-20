From Iceland — Annual Meat Soup Day Will Be Held October 23rd

Photo by Eyþór Árnason/Vísir

The annual Meat Soup Day will be celebrated this Saturday on Skólavörðustígur, reports Morgunblaðið. Different types of meat soup will be served to the guests by restaurant and shop owners from 13:00 onwards.

Hello dear readers: If you love our YouTube content, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now become a member of our channel and get even more content. To learn more, check out our introduction video here

Meat Soup Day was arranged for the first time in 2002 by Ófeigur Björnsson and Jóhann Jónsson. The event was held October 23rd, also known as the traditional “first day of winter” here in Iceland. Ófeigur’s mother used to make meat soup each year that day, which is why the duo chose to celebrate said meal during that exact day.

Meat Soup Day has certainly attracted attention among both locals and visitors. Nowadays, it is estimated that approximately ten thousand people attend the event each year.

Icelanders are known to love their meat soup, and many families have their own recipes for it. The soup is tasty, satisfying and nutritious, and it’s said to warm people’s hearts. Furthermore, there’s even a non-meat version of the Icelandic classic that everyone can enjoy.