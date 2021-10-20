From Iceland — Culture Sector Welcoming Restriction Changes

Photo by Johanna Persson

The news about the Icelandic government’s decision on lifting all the pandemic restrictions in two stages has been warmly welcomed by the culture sector, reports Morgunblaðið.

Hello dear readers: If you love our YouTube content, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now become a member of our channel and get even more content. To learn more, check out our introduction video here

Jón Diðrik Jónsson, the CEO of an events company Sena Live, is excited about the announcement. “For us, this first stage is a great improvement. We needed simplifications to the restrictions. Now, events will be much simpler and cheaper to organize,” he comments.

He gives as an example the upcoming Andrea Bocelli concert, which will be held at the end of November in Kórinn. It is expected that up to 7.000 people will attend the event. Jón Diðrik explains that with the newly mitigated restrictions, it is much easier to arrange the event venue according to the rules. Now they can seat 2.000 people in the same area, whereas with the old restrictions the number would have been only 500.

Lifting the pandemic restrictions will happen over the next four weeks. Mask requirements are now removed and the social gathering limit has been raised from 500 people to 2,000 people. Nightclubs can also stay open until 1:00 o’clock. If all goes well, all restrictions will be lifted after four weeks.