From Iceland — Toxins Found From Hvalfjörður's Mussels

Photo by York Underwood

The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) has issued a warning against mussel consumption, reports Vísir. MAST’s warning applies to the mussels picked from Hvalfjörður.

Hello dear readers: If you love our YouTube content, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now become a member of our channel and get even more content. To learn more, check out our introduction video here

According to MAST, the mussels from Hvalfjörður contain about 1150 milligrams of DSP algae toxins per kilogram. This was found out in an investigation where MAST collected and examined mussels at Fossá in Hvalfjörður.

DSP algae toxins can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms appear soon after consumption and will normally last a few days.

When the number of DSP algae toxins stays under 160 mg/kg, the mussels are safe to eat. Since the amount of said toxins in the mussels in Hvalfjörður is significantly higher than it should be, MAST is urging people not to eat them.

MAST will continue monitoring the situation and will report when it’s safe to eat mussels from the area again.