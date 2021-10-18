From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 35 Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 35 Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine

Published October 18, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 35 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 13 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

360 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,475 in domestic quarantine and 520 in isolation. Seven are currently in hospital with the virus, with none in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 166.6, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 12.5.

277,837 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of October 18th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 56,637 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

