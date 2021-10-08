From Iceland — RVK Grapevine Newscast #136: Over 7000 Earthquakes & Culture Crisis

Photo by Art Bicnick

This week in Icelandic news: over 7000 earthquakes have shook the earth around Keilir, only a few kilometres away from the Fagradalsfjall eruption. Scientists are afraid that if a new volcano comes up there, it could be up to 10 times more powerful than the one in Geldingadalir.

In the latest from the election saga, a new government still hasn’t been formed in Iceland, but it’s expected that the independent party, left greens and the progressive party will get to a conclusion within a few weeks. However, the election mess in the Northwest could yet affect the talks between the parties.

Finally there is a crisis in culture in Iceland. Experts say that 25% of jobs in the culture industry have been lost since 2008, and salaries are at least half of most salaries in Iceland. This has impacted on everything from filmmaking, to literature, to music, things that are very dear to Icelanders and their sense of identity.

