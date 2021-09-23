From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 36 Domestic Cases, Vast Majority In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Published September 23, 2021

There were 36 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, only 11 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

324 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,170 in domestic quarantine and 346 in isolation. Seven are currently in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 108.5, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 6.5.

275,493 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 23rd, comprising 75% of the nation. 48,414 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

