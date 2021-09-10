From Iceland — Katrín From Selfoss Didn't Know She Was An Artist

Photo by Magnús Hlynur Hreiðarson / Vísir

Katrín Þorsteinsdóttir was surprised by her artistic skills when she started painting a year ago, reports Vísir. Her first exhibition, called Umbreyting (Transformation), will open September 17th in Gallery Grásteinn in Reykjavík.

Katrín has made a studio in her house in Selfoss, where she loses herself to art. She works as a clinical social worker and family therapist and says that painting relieves all stress from her body after a long day of work.

She mentions that it wasn’t easy calling herself an artist at first. “I wouldn’t have called myself an artist a year ago. It’s still a bit of a challenge to say that, but that’s the way it is”, she says.

Katrín describes her work as powerful, raw, and true to itself.

