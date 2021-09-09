From Iceland — Condom Game Launching In The Near Future

Condom Game Launching In The Near Future

Published September 9, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Vísir / Screenshot from the game

According to Vísir, the Directorate of Health will launch a condom game in order to reduce the increasing number of sexually transmitted diseases among young Icelanders. The game is developed in cooperation with Durex, Apótekarinn and Gamatic. Its purpose is to offer various bits of information about STDs in a fun way.

The idea for this educational game, Smokkaleikurinn, originated from the increased number of STD infections. Iceland holds a European record for the most STDs per capita. “For some reason, sex education has been reduced and the infection rates have gone up. This is one way to use smartphone technology as an educational tool”, says Björn Thorvaldsson, the CEO of Gamatic.

The game functions in a simple way: the player is supposed to catch sperm and viruses with condoms. Misleading information about STDs is corrected with notifications that regularly pop up to the screen, and players are encouraged to make the most of condoms.

The makers of the game want to remind everyone that STDs can have many consequences, such as infertility.

Smokkaleikurinn is available on both Google Play and the OSX App Store.

