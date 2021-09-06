From Iceland — No Restrictions Set On Cats' Movement Outdoors

Photo by Alex Ardri

The Parliamentary Ombudsman has received a complaint about The Housing Complaints Committee’s decision not to restrict the free movement of cats in the summer residence area, reports RÚV. The complaint was sent to Parliament by The Cottage Owners Association, which operates in the summer residence area.

The Housing Complaints Committee was contacted by The Cottage Owners Association, who was asking for the committee’s opinion on restricting cats’ movement outdoors.

The committee did not see the restriction plans as legal and banned The Cottage Owners Association from taking any actions towards the cats being outdoors. After getting a prohibitive answer from the committee, The Cottage Owners Association decided to complain to Parliament.

The Parliamentary Ombudsman does not see a reason to comment on The Housing Complaints Committee’s decision to ban The Cottage Owners Association’s plans to restrict cats’ movements. According to the ombudsman, The Housing Complaints Committee had conducted its work in accordance with the law.

