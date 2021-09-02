From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Postponed Until Next Year

Photo by Art Bicnick

In a statement released by Iceland Airwaves organisers just now, it was announced that the music festival will be postponed this year. The new dates for the festival are November 2th to November 5th, 2022.

The main reason given is the continued prominence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Iceland, and the domestic restrictions that are in place.

“Raising the gathering limit to 500 people in numbered seats with the use of COVID speed tests is certainly a step in the right direction,” the statement reads in part. “But these restrictions are obviously obstacles for a larger, standing event and therefore rules out the operation of an event such as Iceland Airwaves.”

Airwaves held the festival online last year, but no such event has been announced for this year.

That said, those who have already bought tickets for Airwaves 2021 can still use them next year. Those who will not be able to make it or simply do not want to can get refunds, however, by emailing info@tix.is before September 17th.

Updates on what next year’s lineup will be will be announced as soon as possible, organisers said.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.