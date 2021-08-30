From Iceland — Air Traffic Controllers Strike Called Off

Photo by Jeff Hitchcock/Wikimedia Commons

The work stoppage of air traffic controllers, which was supposed to be held tomorrow morning, has been called off, RÚV reports.

The Icelandic Air Traffic Controllers Association (FÍF) and management representatives have signed a new collective bargaining agreement. This contract still needs to be voted on, and approved by a majority of, union members.

Arnar Hjálmsson, FÍF’s director, told reporters that he hopes air traffic controllers will vote in favour of the contrast.

The new contract is valid until 1 October 2023, and was finally agreed upon when details pertaining to pay rises and the length of the contract were hammed out. The final say, however, still rests with the workers.

“I am rather hopeful [that union members will vote in favour],” Arnar told reporters. “It’s on us to present the contract and convince people that this is a result we can be pleased with. If not, then we’ll just need to bring it back and start the process anew.”

As it stands now, however, air traffic should flow as scheduled tomorrow.

