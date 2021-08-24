From Iceland — US Air Force Training In Iceland

US Air Force Training In Iceland

Published August 24, 2021

Desirai Thompson
Words by
Photo by
Getty/Ethan Miller

The US Air Force will be conducting training in Iceland over the next few days, according to Vísir. 200 airmen along with three Northrop B-2 Spirit aircraft, also known as Stealth bombers, will participate in the exercises.

The purpose of the project is to acquaint participants with conditions in the North Atlantic — as well as Iceland in particular —  and to further train other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Similar exercises took place in Iceland in March and are a common occurrence across mainland Europe.

Participants will be based in the security area of Keflavík Airport for the duration of the project. 

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #126: FOX News Misunderstands Iceland’s Vaccinations & Fourth Wave

RVK Newscast #126: FOX News Misunderstands Iceland’s Vaccinations & Fourth Wave

by

News
Famous Reykjavík Cat Keeps Getting Paid By Strangers

Famous Reykjavík Cat Keeps Getting Paid By Strangers

by

News
Air Traffic Controllers To Strike Next Week

Air Traffic Controllers To Strike Next Week

by

News
Demonstrators Implore Government To Rescue Afghans, Gov’t To Accept 120

Demonstrators Implore Government To Rescue Afghans, Gov’t To Accept 120

by

News
COVID Roundup: 60 New Domestic Cases, 38 Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 60 New Domestic Cases, 38 Outside Quarantine

by

News
Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Brings Her Talent To Battlefield 2042

Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Brings Her Talent To Battlefield 2042

by

Show Me More!