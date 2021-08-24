From Iceland — US Air Force Training In Iceland

Photo by Getty/Ethan Miller

The US Air Force will be conducting training in Iceland over the next few days, according to Vísir. 200 airmen along with three Northrop B-2 Spirit aircraft, also known as Stealth bombers, will participate in the exercises.

The purpose of the project is to acquaint participants with conditions in the North Atlantic — as well as Iceland in particular — and to further train other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Similar exercises took place in Iceland in March and are a common occurrence across mainland Europe.

Participants will be based in the security area of Keflavík Airport for the duration of the project.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.