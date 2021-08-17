From Iceland — British Man Travels Iceland By Scooter

Photo by Vísir/Instagram

British man Hugh Graham left Reykjavík on August 5th. Now 12 days later, he’s more than 600 km away in Fáskrúðsfjörður, having travelled all the way there by human-powered scooter.

The 26-year-old says that he doesn’t mind the strange looks he gets on the highway, because he’s having some of the best weeks of his life in Iceland.

Hugh said on social media: “I am now in the East Fjords where the roads are very steep. This is crazy but well worth it, because at the end of a difficult day I feel good after seeing all these amazing places. This island is just so beautiful,” reports Vísir.

A number of Icelanders are among his TikTok and Instagram followers, where he chronicles his journey. Hugh not only enjoys their online advice, he also feels a great deal of support along the highways from passing motorists.

Travelling around 55 kilometers a day, Hugh says he’s starting to be recognised along the highways. As he continues on his way, he encourages everyone to wave if they come across him on his journey.

