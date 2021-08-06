From Iceland — Iceland Turning Red Not A Concern For Tourism

Photo by Maarten Visser

Iceland has turned red according to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid-19 risk assessment. These results are published every Thursday as a combined indicator of the 14-day notification rate, the rate of testing and the return rate of positive results. Iceland’s current 14-day notification rate is 420.5, the highest yet. Last week Iceland was newly designated orange.

Jóhannes Þór Skúlason, executive director of the Icelandic Tourist Board, told Vísir that this move will likely have little effect on the country’s tourism industry, even though the red indicator brings an advisory against travel. However, with vaccinations in full swing around the EU and beyond, countries are taking more factors into consideration when deciding on guidelines for travel.

Confusing requirements, dizzying airport lines and the need for meticulous planning are not curbing the expected influx of tourists to Iceland so far this summer. A projected 700,000 people will come to the island in 2021. The country saw a major drop in visitors last year, down to 486,000.

As it stands, the rules for travel around the world vary from country to country, between the vaccinated and unvaccinated and by country of origin. Jóhannes Þór Skúlason directs travelers to the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, familiarize yourself with the rules before you leave home.

