From Iceland — Amid Rising COVID Cases, Reykjavik Marathon Postponed To September

Photo by Eva Björk Ægisdóttir

We all know the drill—a new wave of COVID cases means a new wave of cancellations and postponements.

Reykjavik’s Íslandsbanki Marathon has been postponed for four weeks, to September 18th. The event was originally slated to take place on the 21st of August, coinciding with Menningarnótt, one of Iceland’s largest music festivals which has been cancelled due to COVID.

Íþróttabandalag Reykjavíkur, the organization behind the Reykjavik marathon, stated:

“Due to uncertainty about what the next steps will be taken regarding meeting restrictions, we do not see ourselves able to hold the event on 21 August and the Íslandsbanki Reykjavík Marathon will therefore be postponed until 18 September 2021. Our goal is to enable as many people as possible to participate but at the same time take care of all infection control.”

As many charities rely on donations to the marathon, event organizers are hesitant to cancel, and hope that as many people as possible still participate and support other runners.

