From Iceland — Rain Across Much Of Nation, Sunshine In The East

Photo by Veðurstofa Íslands

The capital region will experience some rain over the next days, but things are looking dry in the east!

Expect temperatures in the coming days to range between 10°C to 19°C, with the warmest temperatures in the interior.

From the Meteorological Office of Iceland:

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday:

Easterly or variable direction 3-8 m/s and showers. Temperature 9°C to 15°C.

On Saturday:

Southeasterly direction and rain with sections, but dry on the east side of the country. Temperature 10°C to 17°C.

Sunday:

Changing direction and slightly wet from time to time, but slightly cloudy in the east and northeast. Fairly warm weather.

