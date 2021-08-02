From Iceland — Rain Across Much Of Nation, Sunshine In The East

Rain Across Much Of Nation, Sunshine In The East

Published August 2, 2021

Erik Pomrenke
Words by
@erik@grapevine.is
Photo by
Veðurstofa Íslands

The capital region will experience some rain over the next days, but things are looking dry in the east!

Expect temperatures in the coming days to range between 10°C to 19°C, with the warmest temperatures in the interior.

From the Meteorological Office of Iceland:

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday:
Easterly or variable direction 3-8 m/s and showers. Temperature 9°C to 15°C.

On Saturday:
Southeasterly direction and rain with sections, but dry on the east side of the country. Temperature 10°C to 17°C.

Sunday:
Changing direction and slightly wet from time to time, but slightly cloudy in the east and northeast. Fairly warm weather.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
COVID Roundup: Double-Digit Domestic Cases Over The Weekend

COVID Roundup: Double-Digit Domestic Cases Over The Weekend

by

News
New Vaccination Data Shows Their Effectiveness Against Infection

New Vaccination Data Shows Their Effectiveness Against Infection

by

News
Poll: Socialists See Boosted Support, Ruling Coalition Weakening

Poll: Socialists See Boosted Support, Ruling Coalition Weakening

by

News
Earthquake Detected Under Katla, No Changelings Emerge

Earthquake Detected Under Katla, No Changelings Emerge

by

News
COVID Roundup: 112 New Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 112 New Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

by

News
Both Those In Intensive Care Unvaccinated; Janssen Recipients Can Get Another Vaccine

Both Those In Intensive Care Unvaccinated; Janssen Recipients Can Get Another Vaccine

by

Show Me More!