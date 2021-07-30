From Iceland — Earthquake Detected Under Katla, No Changelings Emerge

Photo by Veðurstofa Íslands

Last night, July 29th, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was registered under Katla.

According to RUV, the earthquake was registered at 19:20, with another following at 19:22. Around 20 aftershocks have been recorded since.

In a statement to RUV, an officer from the meteorological service states that although the seismic activity is considerable, there is no sign of an imminent eruption.





In addition to a hit Netflix drama directed by Baltasar Kormákur, Katla is also a volcano in southern Iceland. Historically, it has erupted in cycles ranging from 20 to 90 years. It has not had a major eruption since 1918, making it 103 years since the last major activity.

Earthquakes can be monitored throughout Iceland here, at the Meteorological Office of Iceland’s website.

